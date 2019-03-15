Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Yurcaba. View Sign

Bonnie Yurcaba Bonnie Jean Yurcaba passed away at home surrounded by family on March 12, 2019. She was born May 23, 1951 in a small Pennsylvania town to Arthur and Doris Bixler. She attended Shippensburg University where she earned a Bachelor's in Elementary Education and later, Pepperdine University earning a Master's in Education. She married Stephen Yurcaba in July of 1973 and they moved to Beaufort where Stephen began working at MCAS Beaufort to support F-4 and FA-18 radar and missile systems. Bonnie became an elementary teacher at Laurel Bay Schools and retired in June of 2007 with 30 years of loyal service. She was passionate about teaching children and loved her students. Bonnie enjoyed reading, cooking, crafting, and traveling; but most of all she found joy in raising her family and being with friends. She had a loving personality that is memorable to all who met her. Bonnie attended St. Peter's Catholic Church and in later years, Community Bible Church. Bonnie is survived by Stephen, her husband of 46 years, sons Ryan and Curtis, their wives Shaun and Joanna, and daughter-in-law Erica; and her grandchildren Elias, Chloe, Everly Rose, and Nixon. She was preceded in death by her son Steven. The evening visitation will be held at Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, from 5 to 7pm on Monday, March 18th. The funeral service will also be at the church on Tuesday, March 19th at 10:30am, followed by a noon burial at Beaufort National Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in honor of Bonnie's hospice care to: Tidewater Foundation, 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Suite A, Bluffton SC, 29910. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Bonnie Yurcaba Bonnie Jean Yurcaba passed away at home surrounded by family on March 12, 2019. She was born May 23, 1951 in a small Pennsylvania town to Arthur and Doris Bixler. She attended Shippensburg University where she earned a Bachelor's in Elementary Education and later, Pepperdine University earning a Master's in Education. She married Stephen Yurcaba in July of 1973 and they moved to Beaufort where Stephen began working at MCAS Beaufort to support F-4 and FA-18 radar and missile systems. Bonnie became an elementary teacher at Laurel Bay Schools and retired in June of 2007 with 30 years of loyal service. She was passionate about teaching children and loved her students. Bonnie enjoyed reading, cooking, crafting, and traveling; but most of all she found joy in raising her family and being with friends. She had a loving personality that is memorable to all who met her. Bonnie attended St. Peter's Catholic Church and in later years, Community Bible Church. Bonnie is survived by Stephen, her husband of 46 years, sons Ryan and Curtis, their wives Shaun and Joanna, and daughter-in-law Erica; and her grandchildren Elias, Chloe, Everly Rose, and Nixon. She was preceded in death by her son Steven. The evening visitation will be held at Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, from 5 to 7pm on Monday, March 18th. The funeral service will also be at the church on Tuesday, March 19th at 10:30am, followed by a noon burial at Beaufort National Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in honor of Bonnie's hospice care to: Tidewater Foundation, 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Suite A, Bluffton SC, 29910. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close