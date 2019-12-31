Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boulton Dixon Mohr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boulton Dixon (Bo) Mohr 05/26/33 12/25/19 Boulton Dixon (Bo) Mohr passed away December 25, 2019 at his home in Beaufort. Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from Episcopal Academy and Kenyon College and served six years as an officer in the United States Navy. After his service he joined TV Guide Magazine. As the Regional Manager in Atlanta, GA he ultimately met his wife, Peggy, and they were married for 43 wonderful years. They retired to Beaufort, SC where he volunteered and served on the boards of Friends of Caroline Hospice and Historic Beaufort Foundation. In his retirement he enjoyed his camelias, music, photography, cooking, Thursday Club, and the farmer's market. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and nephew and is survived by his wife, Peggy Mohr (nee Quinn) three nieces, a nephew, and multiple grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors in the Heritage Room at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Beaufort, SC at 9:00 a.m. (prior to Mass) on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am, with inurnment in the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Peter's Catholic School or Friends of Caroline Hospice. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

