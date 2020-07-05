Bradley Morey Jacobs Bradley M. Jacobs passed away on June, 30, 2020 at his residence, Hilton Head Island, SC following a brief illness. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Campbell of Philadelphia, PA and his longtime partner, Anne Senf of Hilton Head. Brad was born in Cambridge, MA in 1931, the only child of the late Robert M. and Barbara B. Jacobs. He graduated from Howe High School in Billerica, MA in 1949, and received his BA in English from Harvard College in 1953. Following college, Brad was drafted into the U.S. Army and served most of his military service as post entertainment NCO in Ft. Jackson, SC. Brad began his career in advertising and marketing with Procter & Gamble, later becoming director of advertising for Westvaco Corporation in New York City and Sr. VP for N.W.Ayer & Sons advertising agency in Philadelphia. Brad began a life-long study and practice of the art of magic at the age of eight and was a professional entertainer throughout his life, performing in theaters, hotels, private parties and television in the Boston and Philadelphia areas. His dual career as a magician led him to the Society of American Magicians where, in 1970, he rose to become its youngest national president since Houdini. He subsequently went on to be the Society's international convention organizer for over 20 years and served another 20 years as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the organization's charitable arm, the S.A.M. Magic Endowment Fund. Brad turned his Hilton Head vacation home into his permanent home in 2016 where he continued his practice of magic, his practice of golf and his support of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Brad's name to the S.A.M. Magic Endowment Fund, Inc. c/o Richard Dooley, Trustee Chair, 14 Lisa Lane, Tolland, CT 06084. Islandfuneralhome.com