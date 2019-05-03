Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Barker "Gail" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Brenda "Gail" Barker Smith Brenda "Gail" Barker Smith was born on April 8, 1946, in Manchester, GA, to the parents of Maynard Dorsey Barker, Sr. and Marinell Montgomery Barker. She quietly left this world to meet her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019. Gail is preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Anna Mae Barker Reed. Gail was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend to all who knew her. She demonstrated kindness, hospitality, and true Christian compassion to everyone she met. She is survived by her son, Mark Adrian Smith (Lisa), grandson, Jack, three brothers, Maynard Dorsey Barker, Jr., Henry Montgomery "Monty" Barker, and Clifford Lee Barker, II. Gail is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends in Georgia and South Carolina. She worked in Human Resources for Georgia Baptist Hospital and owned her own Daycare Center while in Georgia. While living in Hilton Head, SC, she worked in the hospitality industry and retail. She had many friends on Hilton Head. She ended her career for a major retailer in customer service as a manager before returning to the Atlanta area. She was a faithful member of the Bonanza United Church of Christ while in the Atlanta area. She had a great love of children evidenced by an open and loving heart. This was clearly demonstrated to the children at her daycare center and her son, Mark, as a child. She always went the extra mile for children, including her grandson, Jack, and her many nephews and nieces. She truly never met a child or young person that she did not show compassion and love to. She would always smile and compliment a child. Gail worked for the Children's Miracle Network through its Corporate Sponsors. This was her favorite charity. Gifts in her memory may be sent to: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101; website: childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org . Gail was not touched by the secular concerns of this world, but she had a gleeful childlike heart and a childlike faith. Gail will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14 I can hear the voice of Jesus now saying, "Welcome Home, Welcome Home, my sweet child! Welcome home, Gail." Published in The Island Packet on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

