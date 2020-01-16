Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda G. Hicks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda G. Hicks Brenda G. Hicks, age 76, passed away peacefully January 14, 2020 due to cancer. Born Brenda Joyce Gill on Oct. 29, 1943 in Martin, Tennessee to Buford and Ruth Gill, she was an adventurous and kind child. Encouraged by her father, she became a gifted student, always with a book in her hand or exploring the world around her. After graduating Hickman County High School at just 16, she went on to study at St. Thomas Nursing School where she was awarded Valedictorian. Brenda was passionate about learning throughout her life and instilled that value in her daughters as well. On June 30, 1963, Brenda married James B. Hicks and began a love affair that lasted nearly 57 years. Brenda was a loving, supportive wife and mother. They lived in 27 houses during her 31 years as a military wife. The couple finally found home and community when she and Jim settled down on Lady's Island for the past 26 years. Brenda's kind spirit and compassion could be seen in all aspects of her life. She cultivated beautiful gardens and nurtured the many animals that always seemed to find their way into her heart and home. She was devoted grandmother, generously giving love, warmth, and creativity each of her grandchildren. Brenda was predeceased by her parents, Buford and Ruth Gill, and her brother Richard Gill. She is survived by husband James B. Hicks; her two daughters Renee Hicks Armstrong and Diane Hicks Wood and her husband Fred Wood; grandchildren Charles Armstrong, Hamilton Armstrong, Ian Armstrong, Erin Armstrong, Aislyn Morning, Avery Wood, and Wade Wood; as well as two great grandchildren and her cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Carl W. Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment to follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to Beaufort County Animal Shelter or Friends of the Library, 311 Scott Street Beaufort, SC 29902 be made in Brenda's name.

