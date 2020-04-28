Brian Peter Gibbes Brian Peter Gibbes, 71, of Hilton Head Island, S.C, passed away on April 12, 2020. Brian was born in New York and was the son of Charles and Patricia Gibbes. He graduated from the University of South Carolina College of Law and was a member of the United States Army Reserves. He was the Senior Assistant Attorney General and Director of Criminal Appeals in Columbia, S.C and founded the Council on Child Abuse, United Way Agency. He received the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award. He lived in Hilton Head Island, SC for the last thirty-seven years and was instrumental in founding the Seahawk Theater Guild at Hilton Head High School and was an active member of choir and theater groups at First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by daughters Allison and Courtney Gibbes and wife Florry Gibbes of Hilton Head Island, S.C, and a sister Pamela Leihbacher of Banner Elk, N.C. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Douglas Gibbes. Contributions to the are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Island Funeral Home and crematory.

