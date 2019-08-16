Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian William Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian William Green Brian William Green, 52, of Sparks. OK passed away on July 27, 2019. Brian was born on February 18, 1967 in Asheville, NC to Bill and Jo Ann Green. He was a 1985 graduate of T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville and attended ETSU and TCL in Beaufort, SC. He held a water, wastewater and lab license. He worked at South Island Public Works before moving to OK. He was currently employed at Tinker Air Force Base. Brian loved his country and joined the Army after high school. Stationed at Fort Sill in OK, he later was deployed to Iraq with the 299 th Combat Engineer Battalion during Desert Storm. He was a true patriot and disabled veteran. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Jo Ann Green of Hilton Head, his wife, April and daughters Alyssa, Mckynzie, and Savanna of the home, a son Adam his wife, Shanda and two grandchildren Aiden and Asher of Spruce Pine, NC, a sister, Laura Green of Bluffton, SC and a brother Brent and his wife Hope of Hilton Head and several members of April's family in OK. There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, August 17, at 1pm at Faith Believer's Church in Sparks. Immediate family will gather at 11 am for a private service. The family requests donations be made to the s Project in lieu of flowers.

