Brock Weisenberger On Friday, April 12, 2019, Brock Weisenberger, loving husband to Alice and father of three passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 85. Along with his wife, Brock was a long time resident of Port Royal Plantation, moving from the Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, Illinois, in 1994. The Weisenberger family became enchanted with the Island while visiting for a family vacation in 1967 and made the trip annually until relocating permanently 27 years later. Brock was a member of the Port Royal Golf Club and enjoyed playing courses across the United States, as well as in Scotland and Ireland, with his two sons and friends from Columbus and Hilton Head. A once passionate sportsman, Brock hunted across the United States as well as in Kenya, Africa with Watusi and Maasai guides. Brock was a volunteer for Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity Brock was born on October 10, 1933 in the small rural community of Pedro, Ohio, to Howard and Edith (Ervin) Weisenberger. He graduated from Ironton High School in Ironton, Ohio, in the Class of 1950. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He received a Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University in 1957. Recognized as an outstanding student, he was selected to OAO, a medical honorary society. During his senior year of medical school, Brock married his hometown college sweetheart, Alice Fletcher, on October 6, 1956. Together they raised three children, Carla (Weisenberger) Miller, Dennis Weisenberger and Eric Weisenberger in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Columbus, Indiana. Upon graduation, Brock served in the Public Health Service and was stationed at the Rosebud Indian Reservation, in South Dakota. Following the completion of his service, Brock entered private practice in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and then continued his career with Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana, and the Columbus Occupational Health Association, in the role of Medical Director. During this time, Brock served as the President of the Central States Occupational Medical Association, President of the Bartholomew County Medical Society, board member of the national Occupation Medical Association, a field in which he was Board Certified. Additionally, he completed coursework at Columbia University, Wayne State University and University of Cincinnati. As his professional reputation grew, Abbott Laboratories, North Chicago, Illinois, sought him out and recruited him as their Corporate Director of Employee Health, overseeing Biological safety, Radiation safety, the Employee Assistance Program among other responsibilities. He was an Associate Professor at Chicago Medical School, a columnist for the Occupational Medicine magazine, a presenter at the Royal Society of Occupational Physicians in the United Kingdom and published numerous articles in his field. He served as Vice President of the of Lake County, Illinois. Brock was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Lauren Weisenberger. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Alice Weisenberger and three children, Carla Miller of Chicago, Illinois, Dennis Weisenberger and his wife Nancy of Phoenix, AZ and Eric Weisenberger and his wife Barbara also of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, Ellen and Lucy Miller, Kaystin and Clare Weisenberger and Anne and David Weisenberger. Brock and Alice have been members of St. Francis by the Sea for 25 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at noon at St. Francis by the Sea. The Weisenberger family would like to express gratitude to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, and the Emerson Group, who cared for Brock during his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 and online at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.