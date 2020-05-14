Bruce Hodge Long time island resident, Bruce Hodge, rode into the sunset on Saturday, May 9th, not far from his 93rd birthday. Originally from Oklahoma, he led a life of adventure having been a professional bull rider, basketball player, merchant marine and a marine. He was a retired FBI agent, one of Hoover's men. He was an avid, and competitive, golfer. Despite some sad challenges in his life, he was always happy and loved to selfishly help others. He loved people and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his only son, Michael and his wife Patricia. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice Islandfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on May 14, 2020.