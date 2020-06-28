Bruce Murdock McLellan
Bruce Murdock McLellan Bruce Murdock McLellan passed away on June 23rd, 2020, at age 74. He was born November 9th, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Dr. George and Nancy McLellan. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Stephanie, their daughter Dana Quigley, her husband Mike Quigley, three grandchildren Jack (Toot), Katelyn (Katydid), and Emily (Little Bear), as well as his sister Susan Breen, brother -in-law Doug Breen, his uncle and aunt, Donald and Ann Murdock, as well as other family and friends. He grew up in Sparta, NJ and attended Colgate University where he was a Theta Chi. Upon graduation in 1967, he went through Officer Candidate School and was an Army Intelligence Officer stationed in Washington, DC. After leaving the Army Bruce worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Roe. He then worked at The National Office Products Association as Director of Government Relations. He resigned from NOPA after 26 years in 1997, but continued to work at Association Headquarters in DC, National Tax Lien Association, and the Alexandria Gazette in Old Town until 2004. In 1971 Bruce married his high school sweetheart Stephanie Wall at the Jersey Shore and they moved to Old Town Alexandria. Their daughter Dana was born in 1974 and the family moved to Mt. Vernon, VA where they stayed until 2004. It was that year Bruce retired, and he and Stephanie moved to Hilton Head Island to enjoy the beach and be with Dana and her family. Here they spent wonderful years surrounded by family and new friends. In remembrance of this wonderful man, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer. org. Islandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 28, 2020.
