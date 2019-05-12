Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Norell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Norell Bruce Norell, 68, of Sun City Hilton Head, SC, died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Savannah, Ga. He spent his last few days at Hospice Savannah, cared for by their compassionate staff and surrounded by loved ones. Families First in Savannah oversaw the cremation arrangements. Bruce was born in Ishpeming, Mi to Reno and Anna Sue Norell on March 18, 1951. He attended Ishpeming High School and Michigan Technological University in Houghton, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He married Bunny (Wilma) Polaski in September 1992 in Menominee, Mi. He retired in August of 2014 from Anderson Development Co. in Adrian, Mi and moved to Sun City where they fell in love with the Lowcountry. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his four children, Jennifer (Tom) Williams of Marinette, Wi, Brett (Rebecca) Norell of Manitowoc, Wi, Sara (Brad) Wurfel of Charlotte, Mi and Anne Marie (Justin) Webster of Highlands Ranch, Co. He and Bunny were blessed with 12 grandchildren, Samantha, Laila & Ella Williams; Brady, Keaton, Carter & Hannah Norell; Logan & Mackenna Wurfel and Drew, Bella & Cameron Webster. He leaves behind his sisters, Karen (Jerry) Plaisier and Kathryn (Paul) Kish, both of Ishpeming, as well as many cousins and friends. Besides his children and grandchildren, his favorite topic of conversation was sports, particularly the Green Bay Packers. He was quick with a Yooper joke, and was regarded among his friends and colleagues as someone who could make anyone laugh. He'd been an avid bowler, skilled golfer with two aces and loved to watch Nascar racing. He could outplay just about anyone in Euchre or Sheepshead with his uncanny ability to keep track of trump. A memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton on June 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock am with a coffee reception afterwards. Memorial contributions may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Hilton Head Hospital ICU, Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah and Hospice Savannah, with special thanks to Pastor Angela Jennings of Lord of Life Church for her support, encouragement and many visits.

