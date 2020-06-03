Bryan Christopher Wells (Chris) Bryan Christopher Wells (Chris), 44 of Beaufort, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Chris was born on April 20, 1976 in Charleston, SC. Chris spent the majority of his life as a commercial and residential painter in Charleston and Beaufort. Chris is survived by his mother, Debra Philpott (Bruce); his grandmother Sarah Wells; six sons, Tyler, Tristan, Zachary, Zarian, Noah, and Ashton to whom he was a caring and loving father; five brothers, Sean Roberts (Heather Adams), Marc Hiott, Ryan Philpott, Austin Philpott, Brandon Philpott; one sister, Catherine Fogle; and one grandson, Devin Michael Wells. Services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Praise Assembly, 800 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906 with a viewing beginning at 2:00PM immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 in Chris's name. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.



