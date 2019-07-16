C. Howard Rice C. Howard Rice, 90, of Sea Pines, HHI, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Howard was born on June 9, 1929 in Flushing, NY,NY. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Joyce Rice. Howard is survived by his daughters: Jody Havery and her husband Paul Pam Chaplin and her husband Pete and Jennifer Wynne and her husband Jim. His 8 grandchildren: Mark and Brian Fiore, Ryan Chaplin and his wife Shannon, Tyler Chaplin and his wife Lauren ,Kylie Chaplin and James, Kaitlyn and Ryan Wynne. And great grandson, Austin Chaplin. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of HHI on July 19, 2019 at 3:00pm, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers , donations in Howard Rice's name may be made to Hospice of the Low Country. www.keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 16, 2019