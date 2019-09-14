Callie Bushart Quinn Callie Bushart Quinn, 101 of Beaufort, SC, widow of Donald Quinn, died Friday, September 13, 2019 in The Retreat of Lady's Island. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Mrs. Quinn was born on November 27, 1917 in Fulton, KY. She is the daughter of the late Erbie Bushart and Chloe Gardiner Bushart. She was a lifetime member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church in Water Valley, KY, and also a member of Eastern Star and Primrose Chapter. Surviving are one niece, Jan Bowers (Gordie) and one nephew, Jim Ramsey; numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, I. Bea Ramsey. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

