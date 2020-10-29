1/1
Calvin Parker
1954 - 2020
Calvin Parker
June 12, 1954 - October 24, 2020
Port Royal, South Carolina - Calvin Parker 66, of Port Royal, died Saturday at the home of his daughter in Ladson.
He was born June 6, 1954 in Port Royal, SC, a son of the late John S. Parker and Arthuree Bennett Parker.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was owner and operator of Calvin's Bobcat Services. He was a member of First African Baptist Church of Port Royal. Calvin will be remembered for his love of God, Family and the Community. He was instrumental in the implementation of the John Parker Day Celebration.
Calvin leaves behind his three loving daughters Technical Sergeant (TSgt.) Patrice D. Owens (Oronda) of Ladson, SC, Dr. Kari J. Parker of Hampton, VA, and Ariana F. Parker St. Helena Island, SC. His heartbeat and only granddaughter, Noelle E. Jones. His beloved cousin, Jack Fripp of Port Royal, SC, whom he loved like a son.
His siblings: Donald Bennett (Beverly) of Elgin, SC, Steven Parker (Patricia), Beaufort, SC, John S. Parker, Jr. of Mauldin, SC, Eunice J. Parker (Jerry) of Greenville, SC, Mark Smith of Beaufort, SC and Laurie Gadson (Jonathan) of Fredericksburg, VA. He has a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones whom he leaves behind. Special thanks to his dedicated and trusted friends whom he loved like family.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
