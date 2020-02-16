Capt. James F Cavanaugh Capt. James F Cavanaugh, 87, USAF, Retired, of Dataw Island, SC, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Coastal Carolina Hospital. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Carol Lazer Cavanaugh, and daughter, Patricia Cavanaugh. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth of Bluffton, SC, and his son, Christopher along with his wife, Lori, of Washington Crossing, PA. Also surviving are Jim's four granddaughters, Patricia and Cassidy Serrano, and Erin and Meghan Cavanaugh. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Jim joined the Air Force, where he served as a fighter pilot. A native of New Jersey, Jim was a CPA who spent most of his career in the cable TV industry before moving to Dataw Island where he continued to work, play golf and support numerous organizations, including Hunting Island, a favorite destination when hosting family. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:30pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Lady's Island followed by interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Friends of Hunting Island, PO Box 844, Saint Helena Island, SC 29920.

