Capt. Wayne Edward Grabenbauer, Sr. Capt. Wayne Edward Grabenbauer, Sr., USMC, Retired, 88, husband of Suzan Fu Grabenbauer, of Port Royal, SC, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:30 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. He is survived by his wife, Suzan and five children. The family suggests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 2505 North St, Beaufort, SC 29902. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 22, 2019