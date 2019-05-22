Capt. Wayne Edward Gradenbauer Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace Marine"
    - DS
Service Information
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC
29906-9070
(843)-524-7144
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:30 PM
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Capt. Wayne Edward Grabenbauer, Sr. Capt. Wayne Edward Grabenbauer, Sr., USMC, Retired, 88, husband of Suzan Fu Grabenbauer, of Port Royal, SC, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:30 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. He is survived by his wife, Suzan and five children. The family suggests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 2505 North St, Beaufort, SC 29902. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 22, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.