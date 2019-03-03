Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Charles Robert Dickerson. View Sign

Captain Charles Robert Dickerson Captain Charles Robert Dickerson, 89, USMC, Retired, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his family residence in Beaufort, SC. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM at Anderson Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the Chapel Service at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 12 Noon. Charles was born on January 9, 1930, one of the five children of Matt O. and Mary (Dudley) Dickerson in Thackeray, Illinois but raised in Henderson, Kentucky. He is predeceased by his siblings, Billie, Mildred, Joe and Faye. He tried to join the Marine Corps in 1945 and the recruiter said he might have taken him if he hadn't ridden up on his bicycle. In 1948 he did join and served in Korea with a Med battalion as an electrician, security guard and ambulance driver. He was 'lucky' to be at the Inchon and Pusan landings and was one of the Chosin Few. After the war, he married Emma Sue Howard and they were together for 43 years until she passed away on February 9, 1995. She was the love of his life and they survived the many difficulties of being a Marine Corps family including the death of their infant son, Matt Howard in 1958 to thrive as a couple and family. He was very proud of his Marine Corps. He did four tours as a drill instructor at Parris Island and earned the rank of Master Sargent. He was one of the first 250 Marine Corps Mustangs and reluctantly became a 2nd Lieutenant at the age of 37. During his tour in Vietnam (once again 'lucky' to be there in 1968, in Da Nang and during TET) serving as a 38 year old 1st Lieutenant with the 7th Engineers. He said he never had trouble getting volunteers to serve under him as they thought the old man could get them home. He retired as a Captain and started Palmer-Dickerson Heating and Air-Conditioning in 1970. He was a volunteer coach (basketball and baseball), proudly sponsored the Port Royal PALS teams for many years, and retired a second time in 2001. He was a long time member of Port Royal Baptist Church and had recently joined St. Helena Baptist Church. He loved his family and all benefited from his grace, honor, integrity, humor and genuine goodness. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his four daughters: Belinda Dickerson; Terry Compton (Joe); Mary Lou Dickerson; and Lisa Sutton (Mark), five grandchildren: Allison Compton-Still; Christy Estrada; Sara Sutton; Charles (Cappie) Compton; and Dylan Sutton, and six great grandchildren: Jake; Ansleigh; Rowyn; Addisyn; Adler; and Juniper. He would also want acknowledged his long time companions: Pamela Mayfield (deceased) and Leila Tyler Stevens. He was a lifelong and devoted contributor to ( ) and donations would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

