Captain Kascsak
1990 - 2020
Captain Nicholas Kascsak
August 10, 1990 - November 20, 2020
Ridgeland, South Carolina - Captain Nicholas Adam Kascsak, 30, USMC, husband of Stacey Woodruff, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at MUSC in Charleston, SC surrounded by family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-6pm at Anderson Funeral Home.
Funeral ceremony will be held at MCAS Beaufort Chapel on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 12pm with interment following immediately at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Nicholas was born on August 10, 1990 in West Boca, FL. He is the son of Ella Kascsak and William Kenneth Sampson. Nicholas attended the United States Naval Academy where upon
graduation he commissioned into the US Marine Corps in 2012. He earned a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) contract where he trained across the country and began his NFO career at MCAS Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina. Nicholas went on to serve during Operation Inherent Resolve earning four Air Medals and two Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medals.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Stacey; and his parents; half siblings, Kim Albritton, Meredith Danner, and Kenny Sampson; step-mother, PeggySue Sampson; step-sisters, Misty Herman and Amber Herman, and dog Sky Puppy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the following:
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
https://impact.ccalliance.org/give/266249/#!/donation/checkout
T*A*P*S - Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
https://secure2.convio.net/tapfs/site/Donation2?df_id=2800&2800.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&s_subsrc=TAPSHOME&_ga=2.105682439.541146743.1606263089-727333788.1606263089
The Wingman Foundation
https://fundraise.wingmanfoundation.org/give/240018/#!/donation/checkout
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
DEC
2
Funeral
12:00 PM
MCAS Beaufort Chapel
DEC
2
Interment
Beaufort National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
