Captain Nicholas KascsakAugust 10, 1990 - November 20, 2020Ridgeland, South Carolina - Captain Nicholas Adam Kascsak, 30, USMC, husband of Stacey Woodruff, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at MUSC in Charleston, SC surrounded by family.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-6pm at Anderson Funeral Home.Funeral ceremony will be held at MCAS Beaufort Chapel on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 12pm with interment following immediately at Beaufort National Cemetery.Nicholas was born on August 10, 1990 in West Boca, FL. He is the son of Ella Kascsak and William Kenneth Sampson. Nicholas attended the United States Naval Academy where upongraduation he commissioned into the US Marine Corps in 2012. He earned a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) contract where he trained across the country and began his NFO career at MCAS Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina. Nicholas went on to serve during Operation Inherent Resolve earning four Air Medals and two Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medals.Surviving in addition to his wife, Stacey; and his parents; half siblings, Kim Albritton, Meredith Danner, and Kenny Sampson; step-mother, PeggySue Sampson; step-sisters, Misty Herman and Amber Herman, and dog Sky Puppy.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the following:Colorectal Cancer AllianceT*A*P*S - Tragedy Assistance Program for SurvivorsThe Wingman FoundationAnderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.