Captain Robert "Bob" Keith Upton, Sr. Captain Robert "Bob" Keith Upton, Sr., (82), of St. Helena, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 3rd. Capt. Bob was at his home surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. Bob was born in Walterboro, SC to Jacob Kendrick Upton and Louise Upton Backus. He was married to the love of his life, Hilda Gay Upton, also of St. Helena, for over 61 years. He is survived by his wife, Hilda; his daughters Julie Madlinger (Geordie) and Sister Godley (Glenn) of Beaufort, SC; his daughter Barbara Lyons of Wilmington, NC; and his son Captain Bob Upton, Jr. (Heather) of Savannah, GA. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Ruby McChesney (Matt), George Madlinger, Robert Madlinger, Karen Godley, Elizabeth Madlinger, Robert K. Upton III, J.C. Upton, Frank Lyons, Kate Lyons, Hannah Upton, and Josephine Upton; and one great granddaughter, Naomi McChesney. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers, Dan (Ann) Upton of Greenville, NC and Peter Upton of Sumter, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Dennis, of Beaufort, SC. Bob was loved by many more extended family and life-long friends. Capt. Bob grew up in Lands End, SC where he enjoyed fishing, camping, and other water activities. He was an athlete at Beaufort High School participating in football and track. Bob joined the United States Coast Guard in 1955 where he served for four years active duty and another four years in the reserves as a Quarter Master second class. Bob was assigned to duty stations such as Alaska and Miami. He returned to Beaufort and on June 21, 1959, he married his beautiful bride, Hilda. In 1964, with a group of other church members, Capt. Bob assisted in planting and was a charter member of St. Helena Baptist Church. Bob was more than proud of his church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and various other positions. Bob was recognized as a Deacon Emeritus on September 22, 2019. He was honored to serve as a board member on the Savannah River Baptist Association and on the executive board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Affectionately known as Capt. Blue, he was a well-known shrimper from 1959-2004, shrimping the waters of the South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida coast. He owned many shrimp boats over his career like the Carolina Lady, Lady Hilda, and his final boat, the Miss Hilda that brought in bounties of shrimp. Bob even served as the president of the South Eastern Shrimpers Association. In 1978, Bob and Hilda opened the Shrimp Shack on St. Helena Island that provided many opportunities for his family, friends, and many in the community to work together. He was blessed to live on the salt marshes of St. Helena Island from 1959 until the day he went to live with the Lord. Bob loved his family and the Lord with all of his heart, and he prayed that God's word would enter the lives of all. In keeping with his wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Helena Baptist Church Building Fund. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



