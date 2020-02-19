Carl C. Rauch Carl C. Rauch, age 88, of Elysburg, PA passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Emmanuel Personal Care Home in Northumberland, PA. He was born in Lock Haven, PA on December 2, 1931 to Roy B and Rose Rauch. He graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1950. He joined the United States Navy in 1951 and served in Korea and Viet Nam. He retired from the United States Navy in 1971 after twenty years of service. After retiring from the military he worked as an optician for thirty years in Charleston, Beaufort, and Hilton Head. He attended Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury, PA. Carl liked to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching football. He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Ruby K. Rauch and six children; Gary Rauch, wife Mary, West Deptford, NJ; Robert Rauch of Columbia, SC; Carla Phillips, husband John, Jacksonville, NC; Renee Hetrick, husband Johnny, Millerstown, PA; Tim Clark, wife Sue, Paxinos, PA and Shawna Duncan, husband Gary of Steele, AL; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his first wife of forty one year's Thelma M. Rauch and two brothers. A graveside service for Carl will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery with United States Navy Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carl's memory to the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 57, 1389 Lehman Avenue, Deptford, NJ 08051, MadelineMission.org or a . Please share your thoughts and stories about Carl by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 19, 2020