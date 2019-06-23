Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Joseph Dr. Spies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Carl Joseph Spies 5.14.1932 - 6.19.2019 After a long life well lived, Dr. Carl Spies, 87, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away on June 19, 2019 with his daughter Lauren by his side. Carl was born on May 14, 1932 in Arlington, Virginia. He attended The College of William & Mary in 1950 where he was the captain of the tennis team and graduated with a degree in psychology. He then earned his PhD at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. While in St. Louis he had the opportunity to play tennis with such greats as Arthur Ashe & Jimmy Connors. After completing his education, he went on to become a professor of graduate school statistics & research at Kent State University. While teaching at Kent State he met the love of his life Karen Ann Spies. Karen & Carl spent 47 years of life & love together before her passing in 2015. Carl's memory will be carried on by his loving daughter Lauren Spies Vaccaro, and his granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Vaccaro, both of Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Association or THA Hospice Care. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dr. Carl Joseph Spies 5.14.1932 - 6.19.2019 After a long life well lived, Dr. Carl Spies, 87, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away on June 19, 2019 with his daughter Lauren by his side. Carl was born on May 14, 1932 in Arlington, Virginia. He attended The College of William & Mary in 1950 where he was the captain of the tennis team and graduated with a degree in psychology. He then earned his PhD at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. While in St. Louis he had the opportunity to play tennis with such greats as Arthur Ashe & Jimmy Connors. After completing his education, he went on to become a professor of graduate school statistics & research at Kent State University. While teaching at Kent State he met the love of his life Karen Ann Spies. Karen & Carl spent 47 years of life & love together before her passing in 2015. Carl's memory will be carried on by his loving daughter Lauren Spies Vaccaro, and his granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Vaccaro, both of Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Association or THA Hospice Care. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on June 23, 2019

