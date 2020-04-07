Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl N. Danitschek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl N. Danitschek Waynesville, Carl Norman Danitschek, M.D., age 83, passed away on March 29, 2020, at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Carl was the oldest son of the late Carl Louis and Emma Schubert Danitschek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, LaVonne Jensen Danitschek, in 2011. Born in Ramona, Kansas, and raised in the small town of Herington, Kansas, he graduated at the top of his class from Herington High School. He received an appointment to the US Naval Academy and graduated with the Class of 1959. As a naval engineer, he served his country on nuclear submarines before attending medical school at the University of Kansas. He served as an anesthesiologist in the US Navy at Beaufort Naval Hospital in SC (USN, Capt, Ret) before relocating to Waynesville and to private practice at Haywood Regional Medical Center. The great-grandson, grandson, and nephew of Lutheran ministers, Carl was a lifelong Lutheran and an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and served as an Elder. He played the trombone and marched with his high school band and with the USNA Drum and Bugle Corps in both of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inaugural parades. He was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music, especially organ recitals, and attending concerts and the theatre. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Jerri) Maxwell Danitschek; a son, James (Jim) Danitschek of Waynesville; a daughter, Sandra Conley (Jason) of Alexandria, VA; a brother, Gene Danitschek (Paula) and a sister, Alice Schultz (Gordon), both of Wichita, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Bentley, a 10-month old Bichon Frise. He raised two wonderful and successful children, was a caregiver to family members in his retirement, and he lived his faith on a daily basis. It was an honor and a privilege for those who knew him. A private burial will take place in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC, alongside his wife of 46 years, LaVonne. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's name may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 785 Paragon Parkway, Clyde, NC 28721. Wells Funeral Homes has been entrusted with funeral preparations and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at

