Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Carl William "Bill" Kissiah Jr..

Dr. Carl William "Bill" Kissiah, Jr. Dr. Carl William Kissiah, Jr. (Bill), 74, of Beaufort, SC, died peacefully at home on June 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He fought a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy and received care by family and Friends of Caroline Hospice. Survivors include his love of 25 years, Trudi Bratten Kissiah, daughters, Melanie Cumbee (Collin) CA and Lisa Kitchens (Jeff) GA, six grand children, Joshua, Justin, and Jeremy Cumbee, CA and Jeff, Jr., Noah and Cherish Kitchens, GA and Goddaughter, Alison Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Kissiah, Sr. and Queenie Ward Kissiah, and sister, Brenda Kissiah of Charlotte, NC. Bill earned degrees from Wake Forest College, Virginia Commonwealth University and received his PhD from the University of Georgia in 1973. He was a gifted and loved clinical psychologist for 40 years in Atlanta, GA. His faith, family and friends came first and he enthusiastically shared his love of fishing, boating and the Low Country. Bill had an amazing curiosity, zest and energy for life with a lifelong appreciation of humor. Bill has been described as one whose behavior gives incorruptible proof of the power of gentleness and kindness. "If this world had more people like Bill Kissiah, it would be a vastly better place." Memorial gifts to honor Bill may be made to the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 761, Port Royal, SC 29935, to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935 or Friends of Whitehall Park. c/o Community Fund of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 23019, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925 A memorial celebration is planned for Saturday, July 6 in Beaufort, SC. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and recalling his sense of humor will bring smiles to our faces and comfort to our hearts. Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort is handling arrangements, 611 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, South Carolina, 29906.

