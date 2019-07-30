Carl William Swanigan Carl William Swanigan, 70 of Bluffton, SC, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Visitation for Carl will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 AM in the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with burial following at the Beaufort National Cemetery with Military Honors. Carl was born on January 23, 1949 in Kenton, OH, the son of William C.L. and Beatrice Swanigan. He later married Bonita Ramshur on November 17 in 1983. Carl honorably served in the U.S. Army and served two tours in the Vietnam War. His Law Enforcement career began in 1970 while in the Military and continued on for 30 plus years in the positions of Police Officer, Deputy Sherriff, Major, Police Academy Commander, and Chief of Police. During his Law Enforcement career, he developed his own program for "Women's Right to Survive". Carl was an avid member in the FOP SC Low Country Lodge #16. Carl took great pride in sharing his knowledge about safety with others. Survivors include: His wife: Bonita Swanigan; two sons: Carl Swartz and Jamie Swanigan; two daughters: Cassandra Ryman and Kristi Swartz; one step-daughter: Marchon Noon; one step-son: Mark Weiser Jr; 24 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Contributions are accepted by the family in the form of monetary donations to Carl's wife, Bonita Swanigan, monetary donations to the Bluffton Boys and Girls Club at their website www.bgcbluffton.org , or flowers can be sent to Anderson Funeral Home, 611 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on July 30, 2019