Carleen Betty Greenberg Henry Carleen Betty Greenberg Henry, born January 25, 1933 died peacefully Sunday at her home in Bluffton, SC. She was born in Philadelphia, graduated from Moorestown High School and Wagner College. She was happily married to Arch Henry for 52 years and worked at Trenton State College for 25+ years before retiring to Grasonville, Maryland in 1996. In 2005, she moved to Sun City in Bluffton, South Carolina to be closer to family. If you were one of the lucky people to have met her you would know that she was the friendliest, sweetest, most loving person. She never raised her voice in anger, never talked down to anyone, never once asked for anything she didn't need. She always had a kind word and always thought of other people before she would of herself. She traveled all over the world, was an avid reader, and an expert needle pointer. Almost every summer was spent on LBI. She was also a great bowler with multiple 300 games. She leaves behind her brother Albert, three children: Michael, Kim, and Steven, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was such a beautiful person. We will all miss her every day and will love her forever. There will be no memorial service per her wishes. Donations in her memory can be made to: Hospice of the Low Country: www.hospicecarelc.org Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 14, 2019

