Carol Ann Adams Carol Ann Adams, 82 of Hilton Head Island passed away on Sunday May 10th, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born in Washington, DC on June 4, 1937 to parents Charles T. Myers Jr. and Bertha Myers. Carol attended high school in Washington, DC where she met her husband Joe C. Adams. They were married in Germany in 1957. Carol and Joe lived in Maryland where they raised three girls, Laura, Lisa and Linley. In the late 1970's Carol and Joe built a home and moved to Hilton Head Island. Carol loved, playing tennis, enjoying her home, listening to music and gardening. Carol served on the President's Advisory Committee for the Arts under Bill Clinton. Over the years she became surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of whom she cherished deeply. Carol is survived by her children and their spouses, Laura and Dean Carpenter, Lisa Adams and Fran Pearson, Linley and Scott Taylor; grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle Fifer and Brandon Sours, Melissa and Shane Lovely, Jennifer and Chris Hunt, Dylan and Jennifer Taylor, Davis Taylor and great grandchildren Elleanor Saylor, Jane Hunt, Jackson Hunt, Piper Hunt, Audrey Taylor and Lucas Taylor. Carol - Grandma will be remembered by her family for her character and pride and love for her family. Mamma 'Mia, Bye bye doesn't mean forever. My my, just how much we'll miss you. Contributions in honor of Carol may be made to Deep Well or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 3, 2020.