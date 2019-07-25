Carol Ann Algie

Carol Ann Algie, age 81, of Bluffton, South Carolina, formerly of Vienna, Virginia, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born July 2, 1938, to the late Francis and Flora Borthwick, in the Bronx, New York. After marrying, she moved to New Milford,NJ and subsequently, Vienna, VA, where she raised a large family, worked as an administrative assistant, forged lifelong cherished friendships, was an active member with the MS Society and enjoyed many hobbies. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Tom Algie, her five children, Donna Fehrenbach of Georgia, Debra Miller (Lyman) of Virginia; Thomas Algie (Dorothy) of Scotland, Stephen Algie (Janice) of Virginia and Gregory Algie of Virginia. Carol was the grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of eight. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Feeley, of New York and brother, Robert Borthwick, of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and William and her sister Patricia. Carol will be remembered as the matriarch of a large loving family with whom she treasured every member and eagerly looked forward to the times she would spend with them. She was a shining example of courage, strength and love to her family; who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, SC.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Low Country Hospice in memory of their mother.