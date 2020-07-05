1/
Carol Anne Dunn
Carol Anne Dunn Carol Anne Dunn, age 80, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and formerly of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Charles (Gene) E. Dunn, Jr. She was born in Decatur, GA, in 1939, and graduated from Decatur High School in 1957 where she met her husband, Gene. After graduating from Decatur High School, she and Gene were married and spent several years in the Air Force stationed in England where her daughter, Debra Ellen (Debi), was born. After Gene's service, they moved to Houston, TX. While in Houston, her son, Charles Eugene (Chuck) Dunn III, was born. She spent her entire life by Gene's side and lived in Berwyn, PA, Orchard Park, NY, Barrington, IL, and McLean, VA. After retiring, Carol and Gene, chose to reside in the Long Cove Club with many of their life-long friends from Barrington, McLean, and Orchard Park. Carol was an avid cook, pianist, a master bridge player, and loved spending time planting flowers. She was the consummate grandmother and was affectionately called Mimi. Carol is survived by her daughter Debi, her son Chuck and her grandchildren, Chuck IV, Jack, David, Faith, Taylor, and her brother-in-law, Dan Moore. A private memorial service will be held on Hilton Head Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in honor of Carol Dunn to either the First Presbyterian Church or the Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Inc. islandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
