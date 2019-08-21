Carol Anne Schwab Carol Anne Schwab peacefully passed away after a valiant fight with cancer on August 16, 2019 at the age of 84 in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was formerly a resident of Dayton, Ohio. Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years Frank, her three children Anne (husband Colin), Mike (wife Kathy), and Jennie (husband Kevin), her four grandchildren, Chris, Maria, Emma and Nick, her two brothers Tom and Bill Meyers, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated Montessori teacher for over 40 years who not only loved working with children, but also training future teachers. Her life embodied the Montessori spirit. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 21, 2019