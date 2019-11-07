Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Gay Mikell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Gay Mikell Carol Gay Mikell died at home on Hilton Head Island of natural causes on October 31, 2019, at the age of 66. Born on April 12, 1953, at Camp LeJeune, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Iona Mikell of Beaufort, SC, and nephew, Travis Mikell. She is survived by two brothers, J. Thomas (MaryAnn) of Beaufort and Edward W. (Marsha) Mikell of Mt. Pleasant; nephew, Tyler Mikell of Beaufort; niece CeCe Mikell and nephew, Tate Mikell of Mt. Pleasant; beloved cousin and golf buddy, Wayne (Julie) Fletcher, as well as many cousins in Georgia, Texas and Arkansas. Carol grew up with pluff mud between her toes, graduating from Beaufort Academy in 1971. She graduated University of South Carolina Beaufort with an associate degree in liberal arts. Carol spent 7 years in the U.S. Air Force after joining in 1980 and received a 2-time achievement and commendation medal as an intelligence operations specialist. She worked in the food and beverage industry at the Hyatt Regency Hilton Head, The Sea Pines Resort, Country Club of Hilton Head, and Carol's semi-retirement and favorite position of her life was working the beverage cart at Oyster Reef Golf Club, "opening the office" on the 6th hole every morning for a photo to share online with her friends. She was an avid golfer (nicknamed "Fairway Carol") and never missed a PGA golf tournament on tv. She was a life-long SC Gamecocks fan as well as the neighborhood Cribbage champion. She loved her family, friends, co-workers and club members; was a loyal friend, a steward of kindness with a strong work ethic and chose her words of expression with humor, a no-fluff attitude that made one smile and giggle. She will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at the Oyster Reef Golf Club in the LagerHead Tavern, at 155 High Bluff Road, Hilton Head Island, SC. At the gate, passes are available when mentioning Oyster Reef Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee of the Lowcountry at

Carol Gay Mikell Carol Gay Mikell died at home on Hilton Head Island of natural causes on October 31, 2019, at the age of 66. Born on April 12, 1953, at Camp LeJeune, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Iona Mikell of Beaufort, SC, and nephew, Travis Mikell. She is survived by two brothers, J. Thomas (MaryAnn) of Beaufort and Edward W. (Marsha) Mikell of Mt. Pleasant; nephew, Tyler Mikell of Beaufort; niece CeCe Mikell and nephew, Tate Mikell of Mt. Pleasant; beloved cousin and golf buddy, Wayne (Julie) Fletcher, as well as many cousins in Georgia, Texas and Arkansas. Carol grew up with pluff mud between her toes, graduating from Beaufort Academy in 1971. She graduated University of South Carolina Beaufort with an associate degree in liberal arts. Carol spent 7 years in the U.S. Air Force after joining in 1980 and received a 2-time achievement and commendation medal as an intelligence operations specialist. She worked in the food and beverage industry at the Hyatt Regency Hilton Head, The Sea Pines Resort, Country Club of Hilton Head, and Carol's semi-retirement and favorite position of her life was working the beverage cart at Oyster Reef Golf Club, "opening the office" on the 6th hole every morning for a photo to share online with her friends. She was an avid golfer (nicknamed "Fairway Carol") and never missed a PGA golf tournament on tv. She was a life-long SC Gamecocks fan as well as the neighborhood Cribbage champion. She loved her family, friends, co-workers and club members; was a loyal friend, a steward of kindness with a strong work ethic and chose her words of expression with humor, a no-fluff attitude that made one smile and giggle. She will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at the Oyster Reef Golf Club in the LagerHead Tavern, at 155 High Bluff Road, Hilton Head Island, SC. At the gate, passes are available when mentioning Oyster Reef Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee of the Lowcountry at www.thefirstteelowcountry.org/donate/ Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close