Carol Jean Corkern Born Carol Jean Missroon on Christmas Eve, 1933 she was predeceased by her parents Leon and Frances Missroon as well as her younger brother Leon "Droop" Missroon and newborn son Clay Douglas. Jean leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Doug and their children Scott Corkern of Bluffton, Coby (Bobby) Mozingo of Mt. Pleasant and Christopher (Adelaide) Corkern of Bluffton as well as her most precious grandchildren Savannah, West & Parker Mozingo and Claire & Clay Corkern. She will also be remembered by her very large and loving Missroon family all of whom shared a special place in Jean's heart. Jean was a pioneer Mom raising her children in the newly developed Sea Pines Plantation. She and Doug joined a special group of adventurous young families who had the unique experience of creating an environment surrounding their children unlike any other. The Corkerns built lifelong bonds and great memories. Jean also had a special group of lady friends known as "The Piddlers" who took off on yearly excursions to Atlanta that were punctuated with boisterous laughter and unprecedented shopping! The Piddlers and early Islanders are remembered as Jean's extended family. Jean's talents included creating sculptural pottery and she delighted in gifting them to friends and family. She was most well known though for her incredible talents in the kitchen. Doug was often known to tell people when asked what is the best restaurant on Hilton Head, he replied, "My table!" The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton, SC. The family requests donations to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church or Campbell's Chapel AME Historic Preservation Fund in memory of Jean Corkern

