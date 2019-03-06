Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Pecoraro. View Sign

Carol Pecoraro Carol Pecoraro (nee Stolte) of Hilton Head and Sparta, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Carol was a longtime snowbird splitting her time between Hilton Head and New Jersey. In addition to being a homemaker and mother, Carol was an accredited Revlon cosmetic representative at B. Altman & Company. Her work career included fur sales at Macy's and fine women's dresses and children's clothing in shops throughout Bergen County, NJ. She had a passion for fashion and style, her grandchildren and Happy Hour on the Shipyard Beach. Carol was a member of the Shipyard Women's Club. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerard; their son, Gregg and wife, Patty, of Wyckoff, and daughter Dana Nolan and husband, Gregory, of Sparta; her brothers, Raymond Stolte of Vineland and Walter Stolte and wife, Donna, of Seaside Heights, all of New Jersey; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Morgan, Kevin and Katelyn. Carol is also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Pecoraro and wife, Marianne, of Aiken, SC; her sister-in-law, Jane Shell and husband, Jeffery, of Wildwood Crest; and her brother-in-law, Mark Pecoraro and wife, Connie, of O'Fallon, IL. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island. Friends and family will be received immediately following at The Shipyard Beach Club. A Memorial Mass was held earlier in New Jersey, following cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Carol's name be made to Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or online at

Carol Pecoraro Carol Pecoraro (nee Stolte) of Hilton Head and Sparta, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Carol was a longtime snowbird splitting her time between Hilton Head and New Jersey. In addition to being a homemaker and mother, Carol was an accredited Revlon cosmetic representative at B. Altman & Company. Her work career included fur sales at Macy's and fine women's dresses and children's clothing in shops throughout Bergen County, NJ. She had a passion for fashion and style, her grandchildren and Happy Hour on the Shipyard Beach. Carol was a member of the Shipyard Women's Club. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerard; their son, Gregg and wife, Patty, of Wyckoff, and daughter Dana Nolan and husband, Gregory, of Sparta; her brothers, Raymond Stolte of Vineland and Walter Stolte and wife, Donna, of Seaside Heights, all of New Jersey; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Morgan, Kevin and Katelyn. Carol is also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Pecoraro and wife, Marianne, of Aiken, SC; her sister-in-law, Jane Shell and husband, Jeffery, of Wildwood Crest; and her brother-in-law, Mark Pecoraro and wife, Connie, of O'Fallon, IL. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island. Friends and family will be received immediately following at The Shipyard Beach Club. A Memorial Mass was held earlier in New Jersey, following cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Carol's name be made to Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.lupusresearch.org . Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 6, 2019

