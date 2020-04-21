Carol R. Beers Carol R. Beers passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in Tacoma, WA following a long illness. She was born on May 21, 1934 to Paul and Frances Wolcott Rogers of Warren, OH. Carol graduated from Wittenberg College and later married David L. Beers, also of Warren. Carol was predeceased by Dave in December 2010 and is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Nancy, granddaughter Carol, grandson-in-law Ray, and great-grandson James David. Carol will be laid to rest, together with Dave, in Central Maine.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 21, 2020