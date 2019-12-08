Carol S. Talks Carol S. Talks passed away peacefully on Sunday November 24, 2019 while visiting with family in Michigan. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Edson and Mabel (Hendy) McShane. Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, Logan Talks; son, Stephen (Ellen) Baugh; daughter, Julie (Bradley) Daniels; grandchildren Kevin, Ashley, Michael, Jacob, Zachary, Jordan and Alexa; and sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Reiley. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Rogers High School in Toledo and worked for 27 years at Kroger. She lived with her husband in Hilton Head, SC. Carol loved her home and where she lived. She enjoyed traveling but was always happy to come home. She was the center of our family, and nothing meant more to her than her family, showing her love in many ways to all of us. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 8, 2019