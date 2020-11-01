Carol Shirley

October 21, 1940 - October 29, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Carol Butler Shirley, 80, widow of James Oliver Shirley, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Anderson Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Beaufort National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends after the service at the residence.

Mrs. Shirley was born on October 21, 1940 in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of the late James LeRoy Butler and Margaret McTeer Butler.

For the most part of her life, she was a wife and mom to her three girls. She did work later at both One Hour Martinizing and Waters Dry Cleaning. She was a long-time member of Port Royal United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. For sure, the greatest loves of her life were her five grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Faith Ann Hatfield(Michael) of Beaufort; Cheryl Catoe(Steve) of Sumter and Terry Murphy of Charleston; five grandchildren, Christen Spicer(Kris), Matthew Hatfield, Benjamin James(BJ) Catoe, Megan Murphy and Brandon Murphy, one brother, Roy Butler(Carol) of Ohio.

Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store