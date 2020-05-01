Carol Sue Temple Carol Sue Temple, 82, of Decatur GA passed away Monday April 20, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Carol was born on December 16, 1937 in Stotesbury, WV, the daughter of Arthur McKinley Hylton and Grace Maude Snuffer Hylton. Carol was a former employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. and the Navy Department in Arlington, VA and San Diego, CA where she retired in 2005. She spent 13 years in Bluffton (Sun City), S.C. before moving to Decatur, GA to live near her daughter. Survivors include her son, David Alan Temple (Wendi)of Jacksonville, FL, her daughter, Linda Temple Kyles (D.J.) of Atlanta, GA, sisters, Pearl Ward of Cupertino, CA, Elizabeth Hylton of Washington, D.C., brother Orville Hylton of Stephens City, VA, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews. Ms. Temple was preceded in death by her brother, Tracy Hylton of Beckley, WV, and sister, Winnis Hylton Landing of Beaufort, SC. Carol was an avid reader, loved movies, music and plays. Family and friends will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank her caregivers and Homestead Hospice for exceptional care. A family graveside memorial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C. at a future date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation (atlantacancercare.org/donate) at 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 or the Center for Visually Impaired at 739 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta GA 30308.
Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2020.