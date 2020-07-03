Carole Doris Gilmour Carole Doris Gilmour, 90, wife of Daniel C. Gilmour, SR., 89, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Lady's Island. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. Gilmour was born on March 24, 1930 in New York City, NY. She is the daughter of the late Walter Lasker and Ruth Watin Lasker. She was a long time manager and dietician for Laurel Bay School #2, a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and was St. Peter's Catholic Woman of the year in 2008. Surviving in addition to her husband of 69 years, Dan; are three sons, Mark Gilmour and wife (Karen Campbell), Mike Gilmour and wife (Joan Thames), Danny Gilmour and wife (Denise Corle); a daughter, Karen Gilmour Reames; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Joshua Gilmour, son of Mike and Joan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Research. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



