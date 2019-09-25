Carolina Lewis Carolina Lewis, unexpectedly passed away on September 16, 2019. Carolina was loved by so many and made an impact in everyone's life. She was an exceptional daughter, sister, and friend. She was the light to everyone's day, and there was never a moment without smiles and laughter when we were with her. Everyone who knew her in her short 23 years of life will always cherish the memories we made with her. A Memorial Mass will be held on October 3, 2019 at 11am, at Holy Family Church, Hilton Head Island, SC. Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/family-expenses-for-caroline-lewis
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 25, 2019