Carolyn Farley Ransier Carolyn Farley Ransier, 84, passed away peacefully May 25, 2020 at NHC HealthCare Bluffton. Carolyn was born in Warsaw, New York in 1935 to the late Howard and Viola (Anderson) Farley. She spent her childhood years on the family farm in upstate New York, earning her high school diploma at Barker High School in Barker, followed by work at Harrison Radiator Corporation in Lockport. She married her husband, the late James H. ("Jim") Ransier, in Le Roy, New York in 1963, living first in nearby Stafford and then in West Seneca. Carolyn and Jim were happily married for 48 years. Carolyn, Jim, and their family moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1970, when Jim joined the Port Charlotte Bank as vice president. During the family's eleven years in Florida, Carolyn worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in the public school system. In 1981 Carolyn and Jim moved to the mountains near Greenville, SC, where Carolyn worked for several years as a legal secretary for what is now the Haynsworth, Sinkler Boyd law firm before the couple retired to Sun City in Bluffton, SC in 2003. An adventurous soul, Carolyn loved to travel, never finishing one trip without knowing exactly where she wanted to go next. Her curiosity took her all over the United States and Canada, Europe and the Caribbean, by plane, car, camper, ship, train, helicopter, raft and even horseback. Known for her warmth, kindness and congeniality, Carolyn formed lasting friendships wherever she went and always immersed herself in the local lifestyle wherever she lived. On the coast of Florida, she loved golf, tennis, boating, fishing, bicycling and bridge-playing. While living in the mountains, walking in nature and tending her various vegetable, flower and herb gardens were some of her greatest joys. In Sun City she was an active member of the Bocce Club, Mah-Jongg Club and Red Hat Society, among other pursuits. Cooking and baking for family and friends were skills cultivated as an accomplished member of the 4H Club in high school and pursued as passions throughout her life. In Bluffton, Carolyn was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church and gave much of her time in later years to POW/MIA causes, including attending The Ride Home each year, as well as the national Korean War POW Reunions. As much as she loved her friends, Carolyn cherished her family most of all and will be remembered as an exceptionally loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Carolyn is survived by her two children, Robert Ransier of Cincinnati, OH and Sandra Smith of Reidsville, NC; sister Beverly Eastman of Albion, NY and brother Daniel Farley of Barker, NY; granddaughters Jessica Keeshan of Ft. Meade, MD and Sarah Moredyke of Cincinnati, OH; and great granddaughters Abigail Keeshan and Aubrey Estes. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to St. Luke's Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2997, Bluffton, SC, 29910, or to The Ride Home, 3818 Litchfield Loop, Lakes Wales, FL 33859 (www.theridehome.com).
Published in The Island Packet on May 31, 2020.