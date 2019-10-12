Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn L. Treish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn L. Treisch Carolyn L. Treisch, 65, of Hilton Head Island passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born November 14, 1953 in New York City to Robert and Ruth (Purdy) Rautenstrauch. Carolyn grew up in Cleveland, OH, graduated from Brush High School and later graduated from Ohio University in Athens, OH. With her journalism background from Ohio University, she helped found the magazine Cleveland Enterprise. She finished her career as a legal publisher for Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Upon retirement she moved to Hilton Head Island in 2002. Carolyn is survived by her husband Timothy Treisch; son Jeffrey Speaker; step-daughter Jennifer (Erik) Tilly; step-son Justin (Alex) Treisch; twin sister Madelyn Miller and grandson Noah Tilly. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15 at 10 am at The Island Funeral Home with a service at 11 am with burial to follow at Six Oaks Cemetery.

