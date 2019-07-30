Carolyn Martin Moore Carolyn Martin Moore, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home following a short illness. She was born on August 20, 1934 in the Segling community near Allendale, SC. Mrs. Moore was a daughter of the late Eugene P. and Frances Harden Martin. She was a member of Kingston Presbyterian Church where she kept the nursery for over 20 years. Mrs. Moore retired from Palmetto Chevrolet in December 2015 after 62 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Marion Earl Moore, Sr.; a brother, Thomas A. "Buddy" Martin III; and a nephew, Thomas A. Martin IV. Surviving are two sons, Marion E. Moore, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Robert M. Moore and his wife Marie; one daughter, Karianne M. Grazioli; two grandchildren, Maggie Moore and Bailey Moore; one honorary son, Armando Palazzi; and two brothers, Willie Iverson "Billy" Martin of Myrtle Beach and Eugene "Gene" Martin of Hilton Head Island, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Kingston Presbyterian Church with Rev. Anthony Larson and Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kingston Presbyterian Church, 800 3rd Avenue, Conway, SC 29526 or Crescent Hospice, 3959 Highway 17 Bypass, Suite D, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on July 30, 2019