Carroll Christensen Sommerville Eve Carroll Christensen Sommerville Eve passed on to her Heavenly life on, June 27, 2020. She spent her life as a dedicated and loving mother who found great joy in the lives, accomplishments, and antics of her children and grandchildren. She taught us how to look for the good and humor in life and especially in others. She believed life was a gift and that we should always appreciate and value it. She lived her life simply, but with the grace and style of those from her generation. Born September 20, 1923, she attended Beaufort public schools, and graduated in 1939 from Beaufort High School during the polio epidemic. Mother graduated with a degree in fabric art from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in 1943 where she was associate editor of their weekly newspaper, the Carolinian. Upon graduation, Carroll worked at N.A.S.A in Langley Field and married Tech Sgt. Donald Paul Sommerville, USMC, aviation. Together they had 5 children. In 1960, they divorced and she returned to Beaufort where she lived an active life. She especially loved traveling abroad. Carroll worked for her cousin, Neils Christensen Surveying Co. as a draftsman before returning to college and receiving her second degree in Library Science. For the next 13 years, she worked as a librarian in the Beaufort County Public schools. She belonged to numerous organizations: The Clover Club (Beaufort Literary Club which founded the Beaufort Library), the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Mayflower Society, and DAR. She was also involved in and acted as President of the Beaufort County Historical Society, Beaufort Elementary PTA, Beaufort Little Theater (where she designed and made all costumes for 20 years), the Episcopal Church Women, and Colonial Dames of the XVII Century. In 1985, she married Pinckney Eve, and lived happily for the next 30+ years. Sadly, Pinckney passed away 3 years ago, but we know they have been reunited in heaven. She attended and loved both St. Helena's Anglican Church of the Lowcountry and the Carteret Street Methodist Church. Mother lived her last days at her daughter's house with both Kathryn and Paul there for her 24/7. She was at total peace with very little pain. In the end, she was surrounded by those who loved her. Our heartfelt thanks to Caroline Hospice for all their assistance over the past 2 years. Carroll Christensen Sommerville Eve was predeceased by two sons, Stuart M. Sommerville and Lawrence A. Sommerville and her husband, Pinckney Eve. She is survived by her son D. Paul Sommerville II (Ann), and daughters Kathryn Sommerville Mixon, Rose Prulx, daughter-in-law, Brenda Smoke Sommerville and step-daughters Sandra Eve, of Beaufort, and Will Eve of Richmond, VA. She has seven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please give to Friends of Caroline Hospice at 1110 13 th St., Port Royal, SC 29935 or charity of your choice in her name. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 1, 2020.