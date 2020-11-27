Carter, you have no idea the void that you have left in so many lives. Your constantly upbeat presence and quick-witted sense of humor were always a welcome reprieve from life's banality. The stories you told were hilarious, legendary and will continue to bring smiles through the sadness. For now, I will just pretend that you decided on a whim to drive a cross-country to live in a commune in California. I'm going to miss you, big guy. R.I.P. CPS.

Paul B.

Friend