Carter Swenson, Jr.
April 12, 1962 - November 19, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Carter P. Swenson, Jr., 58, passed away November 19, 2020 in Fairfax Hospital. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carter was born April 12, 1962 in Garden Grove, CA. Son of a Marine. He spent his early years moving around the country, living in Triangle, VA, Seattle WA, Fallbrook, CA before finally settling in Northern VA.
He graduated from Robinson Secondary School in 1980 where he was a member of the Wrestling Team. He was a graduate of George Mason University where he was a founding member of the Crew Team.
He began his professional career in sales with NTB, managing the Corporation's largest stores in Virginia and Maryland. Carter also started his own technology company Acid DVD at that time. He then switched to a career in Information Technology and Program Management and went on to combine the above skills and his passion for aviation to spend the bulk of his career as a Program Manager at The Federal Aviation Administration.
Carter was a tinkerer and was always working on some kind of project or building something. He made many lifelong friends with his quick wit, sense of humor and endless energy. He was the proud father of his twin girls Corrie and Elizabeth.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Pauline M Swenson. He is survived by his father Colonel Carter P Swenson, USMC(Ret), his sister Pauline Malmgren, daughters Corrie Swenson Caswell and Elizabeth Swenson, his nephew Lou Malmgren, his wife Fanny Bonilla-Swenson and her daughter Angela.
A burial service will be conducted at St. Helena's Cemetery in Beaufort, SC on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dachsund Rescue of North America (DNRA.org
).
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.