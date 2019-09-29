Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine E. Zaranek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine E. Zaranek Catherine Zaranek, 75, passed away, on September 26, 2019. Cathy is survived by her son, Mike (Sue) and daughter, Lisa (Douglas); grandchildren, David and Alison Zaranek; many nieces and nephews; and Missy, her dog and faithful companion. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Richard "Jack" Zaranek; her father, Eugene Allen; her mother, Elizabeth (Schweiger) Allen; her grandson, James Zaranek; and her sisters: Clara Ashcroft, Dorothy Allen, Grace Connell, Betty Jennings, and Mercedes Meredith. Born the youngest of six daughters, Cathy grew up in West Mifflin, PA. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in teaching. She taught math at Plum Senior High School and several other schools before retiring from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also supervised teaching assistants. Cathy and Jack relocated to Hilton Head, SC in 2000, where they spent 15 joyful years together and loved hosting their grandchildren at "Camp HHI." In 2017, she moved to The Villages, FL to be closer to Lisa. Cathy was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. She gave generously of her time and affection to those she loved. She was a strong, independent woman and touched the lives of many through her teaching, which was her passion. She was also an outstanding cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home. Cathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. They would like to thank in particular the nurses, assistants and doctors at AdventHealth in Orlando. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3-5 pm with a prayer service at 4 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 pm, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. A Celebration of Life will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to hospice, food pantry/soup kitchen and/or animal-rescue organizations. Online sentiments may be shared at

Catherine E. Zaranek Catherine Zaranek, 75, passed away, on September 26, 2019. Cathy is survived by her son, Mike (Sue) and daughter, Lisa (Douglas); grandchildren, David and Alison Zaranek; many nieces and nephews; and Missy, her dog and faithful companion. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Richard "Jack" Zaranek; her father, Eugene Allen; her mother, Elizabeth (Schweiger) Allen; her grandson, James Zaranek; and her sisters: Clara Ashcroft, Dorothy Allen, Grace Connell, Betty Jennings, and Mercedes Meredith. Born the youngest of six daughters, Cathy grew up in West Mifflin, PA. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in teaching. She taught math at Plum Senior High School and several other schools before retiring from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also supervised teaching assistants. Cathy and Jack relocated to Hilton Head, SC in 2000, where they spent 15 joyful years together and loved hosting their grandchildren at "Camp HHI." In 2017, she moved to The Villages, FL to be closer to Lisa. Cathy was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. She gave generously of her time and affection to those she loved. She was a strong, independent woman and touched the lives of many through her teaching, which was her passion. She was also an outstanding cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home. Cathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. They would like to thank in particular the nurses, assistants and doctors at AdventHealth in Orlando. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3-5 pm with a prayer service at 4 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 pm, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. A Celebration of Life will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to hospice, food pantry/soup kitchen and/or animal-rescue organizations. Online sentiments may be shared at hiers-baxley.com . Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, The Villages. Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close