Catherine Eva Knoppel Catherine Eva Knoppel, age 87, of Okatie, SC died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Knoppel was born on December 8, 1931 in Harmony, PA, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Kowalewski. She was a graduate of Jeannette High School in Pennsylvania. Catherine was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed painting as well as flowers. While living in Ridgeland, SC she was a member of the Ivy Garden Club. She was also a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mrs. Knoppel is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles William Knoppel; children, Marilynn Piznik (Karl), Charles William Knoppel, II (Michelle), Kathleen Sugarman, William Charles Knoppel (Martha), and James Kenneth Knoppel (Lora); brother, Robert Kowalewski (Elaine); grandchildren, Nelson, Shannon (Don), Charles (Jacquelyne), Gabrielle, Cassandra, Michaela, Karen, Kenneth (Robin), Jane (Alex), Lily Anna (Ryan), Josh and Coleton; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Thomas, Jeremy, Lazlo, and Madilyn. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 310 W. Adams Street, Ridgeland, SC 29936. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to cancer research for the cure of (MDS) to Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation Inc.

