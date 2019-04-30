Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Mason Purdy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Mason Purdy Catherine Mason Purdy, 66, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on April 4, 2019, in Bland, Missouri. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri June 6, 1952. Known to her family as Cathy and Nana, she spent most of her adult life in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. There she raised three daughters, worked in interior design, and owned Rock's T-Shirt Shop. She was a kind, generous and loving mother and doting grandmother. She was happiest when with her grandchildren, hearing them laugh and enjoying life. She devoted herself to making them happy and spending as much time with them as was possible. She was an also avid collector of antiques. Cathy is survived by her parents, Marjorie and Jerry Mason of Bland, Missouri and 3 daughters: Tara Purdy of San Francisco, CA, Roxanne Purdy Dzendzel (Nathan) and their children, Miles and Spencer of Hilton Head Island, SC, Ryan Purdy and her children, Kya and Stella, of Bluffton, SC and one niece, Melinda Mason of Knoxville, TN. She was predeceased by her brother, Kevin Mason. Cathy gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Memorial Service to be held Sunday, May 5th at 3pm at The Gospel Lighthouse Church 131 Carters Mill Road Ridgeland , S.C. 29936.

