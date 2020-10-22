Charleen Gilbert

April 1, 1932 - October 19, 2020

Port Royal, South Carolina - Charleen McWilliams Gilbert , 88, of Port Royal and Sumter, SC died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2020.

Born April 1, 1932 in Denver, Colorado to Charles and Eileen McWilliams, Charleen spent her youth in Denver surrounded by family. Raised in the Catholic Church, her faith sustained her throughout her life. She loved the outdoors and hiking in the mountains. Charleen enjoyed her life as a military wife living in Canada, Texas, California, France, the Philippines, and eventually settling in Sumter, SC raising her five children. Enjoying her work as bookkeeper, she worked until she was 75 years old. Her family was her greatest enjoyment, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Our mother's influences are felt upon our lives every day, and she will be missed and remembered with their deepest love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean, and brothers Charles and Phillip of Denver, CO.

She is survived by her children Phillip Gilbert (Jean) of Sumter, SC, Elaine Thompson (Dick) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gail Brazell (Riley Randall) of Port Royal, SC, Barbara Berry (Jim) of Port Royal, SC, and Alan Gilbert (Jonda Mason) of Simpsonville, SC, Grandchildren: Sarah Buckner of Cayce, SC, Hayne Gilbert of Charlotte, NC, Jennifer Bolick of Richmond Hill, GA, Bobby Wilder of Myrtle Beach, SC, Leslie Williams of Silver Spring, MD, Elizabeth Sanders of Simpsonville, SC, Kyle Brazell of Columbia, SC, Mallory Greer of Greer, SC, Katie Berry of Washington DC, Rachel Berry of Leesville, SC of Alison Berry, Columbia, SC and 12 great grandchildren.

A mass and internment at St. Peters's Catholic Church will be held at 12:30 on Monday, October 26.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friends of Caroline in Port Royal, SC in honor of Charleen Gilbert. Her family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to Friends of Caroline for providing care and support during this challenging time, along with the many people over the last few years who have lovingly cared for her.

"Life can never stay the same, no matter how we try. Our hands can never stop the clock of life from ticking by; but love remains, unchanged in the care of sorrowing hearts. For as the love of life is stilled, the love of memory starts." - Anonymous

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store