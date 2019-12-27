Charles A. Price Charles A. Price, 72, husband Linda Jones Price, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held in Georgia at a later date. Mr. Price was born on October 19, 1947 in Atlanta, GA. He is the son of the late Wyatt Mitchell Price and Geneva Inez Lamb Price. Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two sons, Jason Price (Tara) and Andrew Price; one daughter, Melissa Hamilton; one brother, Jerry Price; and 3 grandchildren, Alaina Baptise, Michael Price and Taylor Vincent. He was preceded in death by a brother Marcus Price and a son-in-law John Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to a . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 27, 2019