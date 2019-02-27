Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Burton McNeil. View Sign

Charles Burton McNeil Charles Burton McNeil passed away February 18, 2019 at his home, in Beaufort, South Carolina surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on March 30,1929 in Virginia, MN to Marguerite (Gidgie) Lenont McNeil and Emerson Duncan McNeil Jr. He entered life delivered by his Grandfather, and namesake, Charles Burton Lenont, a physician/surgeon who built the first hospital in the area in the early 1900's. He was part of a closely-knit family, bonded in a love of life, and shared generosity of spirit. He always felt that he had been fortunate to grow up in Northern Minnesota, an outdoorsman's paradise, surrounded with wonderful people, who shaped his life and values. Charles graduated from Duluth Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota and received his BS and MS from the

Charles Burton McNeil Charles Burton McNeil passed away February 18, 2019 at his home, in Beaufort, South Carolina surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on March 30,1929 in Virginia, MN to Marguerite (Gidgie) Lenont McNeil and Emerson Duncan McNeil Jr. He entered life delivered by his Grandfather, and namesake, Charles Burton Lenont, a physician/surgeon who built the first hospital in the area in the early 1900's. He was part of a closely-knit family, bonded in a love of life, and shared generosity of spirit. He always felt that he had been fortunate to grow up in Northern Minnesota, an outdoorsman's paradise, surrounded with wonderful people, who shaped his life and values. Charles graduated from Duluth Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota and received his BS and MS from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Charles spent the majority of his career in the field of medical products starting his career in sales, and then progressing to product development as a Director at Davol in Providence, Rhode Island. Ultimately he started a medical device company, Surgidyne which specialized in products to improve the process of wound drainage for both patients and medical workers. Surgidyne was headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was ultimately sold to Baird Medical. Throughout his life, Charles was an enthusiastic sportsman enjoying golf, travel, boating, hunting, and especially fishing with his family, children and grandchildren as well as his numerous close friends with whom he shared many remote Canadian adventures. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister Peggy McNeil Coffin. He is survived by his wife Lyn, his children, Emerson Duncan III and wife Diane, James and wife Jamie, Charles Jr, Susan and husband Joe Ferrante, Amy McNeil Anderson, Andrew and wife Christine, Matthew and wife Jeana, grandchildren Rebecca, Emily, Ryan, Annika, Charles, Evelyn, Rose and Great-granddaughters Georgianna and Emerson. He is also survived by his younger sister Catherine McNeil Seaquist and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a giving man who served as a wise counsel to any who sought his advice based on the learnings from his life of curiosity, observation, integrity and open mindedness. He treasured the past as he embraced the future, and never, ever stopped learning and listening. He was truly a gift to all who knew and loved him. His final learning adventure was with the Santa Elena History Center where his instructors and fellow students took turns pushing his wheelchair through a rugged Parris Island archeological site earning his deepest gratitude. Memorials in his name should be directed to: The Santa Elena History Center 1501 Bay Street Beaufort, SC 29902 For continued research and education Charles will be honored at a "remembrance reception" at his home in Beaufort from 2until 5 on Sunday, March 3that all who knew him are invited to attend. He will be honored at a future date with a celebration of life and interment in Minnesota. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Funeral Home ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME

611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY

Beaufort , SC 29906-9070

(843) 524-7144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Minnesota Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close